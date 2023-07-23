Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

