15,318 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,341,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. 271,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

