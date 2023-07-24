184,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 184,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

BABA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.