1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Stock Down 0.6 %

1st Source stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. Research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

