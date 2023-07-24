20,405 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $77.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

