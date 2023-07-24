216,320 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,009,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after buying an additional 34,701,040 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.