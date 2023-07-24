54,000 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 4.7% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.85. The company had a trading volume of 211,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

