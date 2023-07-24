5,973 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

