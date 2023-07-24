89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 4.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 169,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,690,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,433 shares of company stock valued at $894,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.