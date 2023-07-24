Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,408,000 after buying an additional 1,693,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after buying an additional 2,008,761 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.90. 132,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,071. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

