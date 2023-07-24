Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,000. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

BATS NUEM traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,510 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

