Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,000. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 7.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
BATS NUEM traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,510 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.
About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.