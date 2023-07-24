AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $252.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

