AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

