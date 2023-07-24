Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. 194,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,273. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

