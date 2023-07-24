Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,588 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 372,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

ATVI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.31. 2,618,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

