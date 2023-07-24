ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.36. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,096,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,463.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

