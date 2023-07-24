Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $84.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADEVF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

