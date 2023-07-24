Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hill Advisors LLC

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 9.9% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $520.52. 740,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,031. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

