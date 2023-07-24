AES’s (AES) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.45.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. AES has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

