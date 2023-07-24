ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. ING Group raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

AGESY stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.1418 dividend. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

