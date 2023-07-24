Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Boosted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 2.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,581,000 after acquiring an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. 95,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,506. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

