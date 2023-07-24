Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $318,670,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

