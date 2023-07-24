Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,738,000 after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

