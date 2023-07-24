Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.93-$8.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.11. 759,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,676. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 800,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.