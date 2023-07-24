Algorand Market Cap Hits $848.29 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $848.29 million and approximately $48.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,017,647 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.