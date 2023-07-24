Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Ariose Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408,498 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 15.3% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $92.15. 2,609,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819,906. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

