Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IT opened at $355.85 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

