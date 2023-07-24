Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $817,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $320.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

