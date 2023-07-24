Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $120.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

