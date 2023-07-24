Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.