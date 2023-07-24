Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

