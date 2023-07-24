Ally Financial’s (ALLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.28.

ALLY stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

