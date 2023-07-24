Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Financial Contrast

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 58.36%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

This table compares Altus Power and Engie Brasil Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 10.15 $55.44 million ($0.02) -320.84 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion N/A $289.76 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Engie Brasil Energia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altus Power beats Engie Brasil Energia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

