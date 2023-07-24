Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

AMED stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

