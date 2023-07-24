Amedisys (AMED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amedisys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32.
AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.21.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
