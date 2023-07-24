Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $656.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

