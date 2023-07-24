American Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,207 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $34,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam boosted its stake in DexCom by 136.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 971.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 133,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 762,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock worth $2,121,132. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

