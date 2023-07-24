American Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SEI Investments worth $27,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.03. 71,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

