American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,089 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $12,760,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 531,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock worth $2,505,175 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 174,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.