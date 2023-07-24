American Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 223,997 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 2.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Gentex worth $66,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.73. 177,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

