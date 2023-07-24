American Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Illumina worth $53,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.52. 343,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,500. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

