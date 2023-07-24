American Capital Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

FWRD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,920. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

