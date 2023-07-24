American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $188.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $168.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

