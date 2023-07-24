American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $185.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

