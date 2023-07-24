Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

