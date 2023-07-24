AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AMREP Stock Down 1.2 %

AXR opened at $19.21 on Thursday. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $100.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.