Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $36.78

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $25,015,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,488,000 after buying an additional 634,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $18,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

