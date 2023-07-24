Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.74. 68,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 717,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.