Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CFO Buys $20,020.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Catelani purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,024.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

ANIX stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 66.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

