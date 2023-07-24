Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CFO Buys $20,020.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Catelani purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,024.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %
ANIX stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.45.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.