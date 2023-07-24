Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 153,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,235. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

